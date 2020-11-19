discussion
Sahil Lavingia
Maker
Gumroad
Hi PH, Creators have made over $350,000,000 selling with Gumroad. The vast majority of these sales have been one-time purchases. Single-product sales are a great model for lots of creators, but many others want to offer their audience the option to pay monthly or yearly for their work. Today, we're thrilled to announce Memberships, to give creators the tools they need to create paid communities, courses, software, newsletters, and more. For more details on this launch, check out https://gumroad.com/gumroad/p/in... For documentation on Memberships features, check out http://help.gumroad.com/memberships Various members of the Gumroad team will be around all day to answer questions about Memberships, Gumroad, and the creator economy in general!
Very nice to see this! Congrats for the Launch!
@tropianhs Thanks for the support, and thanks for selling your data science book with Gumroad.
Membership was already on Gumroad, what is new?
@samuel_briskar Gumroad Memberships has been over a year in the making. I joined Gumroad as a creator back in May, so lots of things that to me seem like they have always been part of the platform were actually added to set up Memberships. Launching features as we go lets us make sure they work well with every other aspect of Gumroad and to deliver incremental value to our creators as quickly as possible. We just launched the ability for your customers to change their own tier on a membership, which we considered to be the last major thing the feature set needed to be ready for primetime. Thus, with the feature set in place, here we are. Here is an incomplete list of things we created for Memberships: Creators can now: - Set limit of active members per tier - Set different pricing (per subscription period) per tier - Allow for pay-what-you-want per tier - Allow for different files per tier - Send posts to each tier (or multiple at the same time) - Change a customer's tier for them, e.g. to bump them for free - Send out posts via email, their profile, or both Customers can now: - Change their tier whenever they wish - Change their duration period whenever they wish - View posts on the web and in our app We still have a few more features for Memberships on our public roadmap: https://www.notion.so/gumroad/Ro...