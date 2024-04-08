Launches
Ranked #13 for today
Gully League
Level up your backyard Cricket league
50% forever
•
Free Options
Gully League is a first of it's kind software, which lets hobby cricketers and league managers record their Cricket matches ball-by-ball, and provides live scorecards, curated Player and Team profiles which can be shared with spectators.
Launched in
Web App
Sports
SaaS
+2 by
Gully League
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Tailwind CSS
4,928 upvotes
Tailwind CSS has been great at helping me easily build out beatiful UIs
DiceBear
9 upvotes
Great avatar library and easy to use API for avatar generation
Preline UI
647 upvotes
Fantastic library of UI components, which easily doubled the speed of development
About this launch
Gully League
Level up your backyard Cricket
0
reviews
41
followers
Gully League by
Gully League
was hunted by
Rasika Amaratissa
in
Web App
,
Sports
,
SaaS
. Made by
Rasika Amaratissa
. Featured on April 9th, 2024.
Gully League
is not rated yet. This is Gully League's first launch.
Upvotes
29
Comments
11
Day rank
#13
Week rank
#33
