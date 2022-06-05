Products
Home
→
Product
→
Guided Acquisition Process by MicroAcquire
Ranked #13 for today
Guided Acquisition Process by MicroAcquire
A virtual M&A advisor for your acquisition
The guided acquisition process radically simplifies everything into a single workflow. We’ve standardized everything from the first offer to closing escrow. Even legal documents like letters of intent (LOIs) and purchase agreements are in-platform.
Launched in
Investing
,
Venture Capital
,
SaaS
by
MicroAcquire
About this launch
Guided Acquisition Process by MicroAcquire by
MicroAcquire
was hunted by
Andrew Gazdecki
in
Investing
,
Venture Capital
,
SaaS
. Made by
Andrew Gazdecki
,
Stephen Heisserer
,
Roger Tung
,
Rocky Beck
and
David Morton
. Featured on June 7th, 2022.
MicroAcquire
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 131 users. It first launched on January 17th, 2020.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Daily rank
#13
Weekly rank
#27
