Heyo! Thanks @kevin for hunting us! (Everyone go wish him a happy birthday :) We began this bootstrapped journey in 2018, when we were frustrated by the fact that: ❌ a pretty invitation just wasn’t enough for certain events ❌ we hadn’t checked / used Facebook Events in years ❌ we CURSED every nameless, 20-person group text we were pulled into. We needed something in between a simple invite, and a full-fledged event management software… but was also easy to use, affordable, and suitable for both personal AND professional events. ⭐ And so Guestboard was born – a modular, intuitive event tool for connecting groups of 10 - 1000+. You can choose any/all of the following "widgets" to fit your needs: • Event Details • Schedule/Agenda • Message Board • Chat (like Slack) • Photo Wall • Accommodations map • Shared Resources • Collaborative Checklist • Deals & Discounts related to your event type • Video Chat (NEW!) We initially focused on weddings– so guests could see who else was going, plan carpools, share flight deals, and ultimately feel more included. To this day, weddings remain one of our most common event types. But along the way, users started planning OTHER group events: 🍻 Bachelor/Bachelorette Parties ⛺ Camping Trips/ Music Festivals 🧘 Retreats (corporate, wellness, etc.) 🏫 Family/School Reunions ✈️ Group Travel/Guided Tours 🤝 Micro/Virtual Conferences Happy to answer questions, and many thanks to our early users! ❤️ And if you'd like to learn more about our journey (and our struggles/response to COVID, you can read more here: https://www.indiehackers.com/pos... -Peter & the GB team
