Growth Mindset Secrets eBook
Growth Mindset Secrets eBook
Lessons learned from Microsoft and PwC
Discover how PwC and Microsoft have embraced change, broken down barriers, and facilitated collaboration through growth mindsets.
Launched in
Productivity
Marketing
Startup Books
by
Collabwriting
Collabwriting
Turn online research into an actionable knowledge base
24
reviews
1.0K
followers
Growth Mindset Secrets eBook by
Collabwriting
was hunted by
Gordana Laskovic
in
Productivity
,
Marketing
,
Startup Books
. Made by
Gordana Laskovic
,
Sandra Idjoski
,
Ivan Ralic
and
Nemanja Trtica
. Featured on August 4th, 2023.
Collabwriting
is rated
5/5 ★
by 24 users. It first launched on July 31st, 2022.
Upvotes
39
Comments
15
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
