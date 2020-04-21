Discussion
Michael Lukaszczyk
Maker
Hello once again, Product Hunt community! About a year ago, our paths crossed when we announced big changes to GraphCMS. The feedback we received was both humbling, and invigorating, and ever since we’ve seen amazing traction in the Headless CMS and GraphQL communities. Since our last time on Product Hunt, we’ve also seen GraphCMS evolve into a product that’s enjoyed the company of over 30,000 teams building and delivering projects across the world! Towards the end of last year, we decided to start rebuilding our product from scratch. From day one, we've been focused on delivering a great developer experience, and with the Headless CMS market growing and sophisticating at an exponential rate, we needed to reflect the maturity and capabilities that our users expect from us. With the new product, we’ve made exponential improvements to the existing features, rebranded our CMS, and released a host of new features to give you more control over your content. Namely, our last release has rolled out union types (polymorphic relations), a new GraphQL core engine (with up to 40x performance gains), a global edge cache across 190 POPs, sortable relations & assets, filters on lists, and drastically updated granular webhooks. More importantly we’ve made massive infrastructure changes, and owning the entire stack from front to back has allowed us to move at a rate of speed we only could have dreamed of when we started this company - ensuring that we’re in full control of what we can deliver in the coming months, as we gear ourselves to introduce UI extensions, versioning, and scheduled publishing - to make sure that GraphCMS is the ideal CMS for both, development teams, as well as content editors. Read the full announcement here: https://graphcms.com/blog/graphc... Product hunters, we have a special deal for you! Use the coupon code 'producthunt2020' to get 3 months for free on your first purchase, when upgrading to our Growth plan. The coupon code can be redeemed when switching to a paid plan in the web app (this offer is valid for two weeks). Thanks again! Michael Lukaszczyk Co-Founder of GraphCMS
Maker
I've been following GraphCMS for a long time, and several months ago, I joined their team to work on helping to shape the future of GraphCMS. Today marks an incredible milestone for us as we've rebuilt the product, website, and brand, to better reflect the growth of the company. I'm excited to show you all the evolution of GraphCMS 😍
