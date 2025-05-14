Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Granola 2.0
Granola 2.0

Granola 2.0

A second brain for your team
Introducing the next chapter for Granola: bringing all your team's conversations into one place, and unlocking them with AI
Free Options
Launch tags:
NotesMeetingsArtificial Intelligence

Meet the team

Granola 2.0 gallery image
Granola 2.0 gallery image
Granola 2.0 gallery image
Granola 2.0 gallery image
Granola 2.0 gallery image
Granola 2.0 gallery image
Granola 2.0 gallery image
Granola 2.0 gallery image
Granola 2.0 gallery image
Granola 2.0 gallery image
Granola 2.0 gallery image
Granola 2.0 gallery image
Granola 2.0 gallery image
Granola 2.0 gallery image
Granola 2.0 gallery image
Granola 2.0 gallery image
About this launch
Granola
Granola
AI notepad for calmer, productive meetings
82
Points
Point chart
4
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Granola 2.0 by
Granola
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Notes, Meetings, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Sam Stephenson
,
Jonathan Mendoza
,
Christopher Pedregal
,
Christopher Pedregal
,
Vas Zhovner
,
Sam Stephenson
,
Jo Barrow
,
Andrei Gheorghe
and
Sam Stephenson
. Featured on May 15th, 2025.
Granola
is not rated yet. It first launched on March 14th, 2025.