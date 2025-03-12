Subscribe
Granola

AI notepad for calmer, productive meetings
Granola: AI notepad for meetings. Take notes, it transcribes & enhances them with GPT-4. No bots, works on Zoom, Slack, Teams. Custom templates, shareable notes, action items. Trusted by VCs & leaders at top firms.
ProductivityNotes

Granola by
Granola
was hunted by
Raghav Mehra
in Productivity, Notes. Featured on March 14th, 2025.
Granola
is not rated yet. This is Granola's first launch.