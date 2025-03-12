Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Granola
Granola
AI notepad for calmer, productive meetings
Visit
Upvote 66
Granola: AI notepad for meetings. Take notes, it transcribes & enhances them with GPT-4. No bots, works on Zoom, Slack, Teams. Custom templates, shareable notes, action items. Trusted by VCs & leaders at top firms.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Productivity
•
Notes
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Granola
AI notepad for calmer, productive meetings
Follow
66
Points
2
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Granola by
Granola
was hunted by
Raghav Mehra
in
Productivity
,
Notes
. Featured on March 14th, 2025.
Granola
is not rated yet. This is Granola's first launch.