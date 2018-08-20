Grabb-it Inc. turns rideshare cars into digital billboards. The company installs a small device that transforms a car window into a digital screen, displaying content visible from outside the car. Advertisers get real-time campaign tracking, including campaign reach by location.
Grabb-It wants to turn your car's window into a trippy video billboardIt reminds me of something out of Blade Runner. Maybe it's because it looks a bit futuristic - a bit unreal. Maybe it's because I'm looking at an ad somewhere I never expected to see one, like the skyscraper-height ads of Ridley Scott's future. Grabb-It turns a carR...
TechCrunch
Manuel Frigerio@mnlfrgr · Maker of @maitre_app
That's AMAZING! The world absolutely needs MORE advertising! I'm looking forward to the time people will rent their cheeks or foreheads with temporary tattoos! God...
Marawan@marawan_1997 · Cofounder @ Burst
@mnlfrgr one step ahead of you :/ https://www.producthunt.com/post...
Manuel Frigerio@mnlfrgr · Maker of @maitre_app
@marawan_1997 Jesus Christ
Nick AbouzeidHunterHiring@nickabouzeid · Words at Product Hunt ✌️
I loooooove this. We covered startups designed specifically for ride-sharing drivers in the AngelList Weekly last month. Short term: (Some) happier drivers, neutral riders. Some percentage of hustling drivers will make extra cash by advertising when other drivers on the platform aren't. Long term: Neutral drivers, happier riders. Prices for fares will drop as a majority of the drivers on the platform start advertising with Grabb-It, Wrapify, Cargo, etc. Riders will pay less because drivers will be able to get paid in other ways (other than direct rider revenue).
Erwin James Will@ejameswill · Software Engineer
@nickabouzeid I don't know why you think fages will drop? Uber or Lyft have no incentive to lower prices.
LukeHero@itslukehero · Learning to code by building things
I love the futuristic look of this. Great for rideshare drivers!
