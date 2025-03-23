Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
GPT Rules
GPT Rules
Supercharge your AI chats with cursor style rules
Visit
Upvote 56
GPT Rules brings Cursor-style rules to your browser, letting you create custom rules for consistent, high-quality AI responses every time.
Free
Launch tags:
Chrome Extensions
•
Productivity
•
Artificial Intelligence
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
GPT Rules
Supercharge Your AI Chats with Cursor Style Rules.
Follow
56
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
GPT Rules by
GPT Rules
was hunted by
Umer Haider
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Umer Haider
. Featured on March 24th, 2025.
GPT Rules
is not rated yet. This is GPT Rules's first launch.