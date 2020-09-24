GPT-3 Blog Idea Generator

discussion
Nikhil
MakerCo-Founder at Topic
Hello PH community! Really excited about launching this 😀 For the past eight years, we've been working on ways to grow businesses with SEO. Today, I'm launching a tool that solves a problem that I've personally always struggled with: Brainstorming blog post ideas that will rank on search. Brainstorming ideas for SEO content is tricky because: 1. Content needs to be highly tailored to the search intent behind the targeted keyword 2. Content ALSO needs to be unique enough to beat the competitors No matter how good the writing is, if you don't satisfy the above, the blog post is doomed to a black hole where no-one will read it. The problem is, coming up with unique blog post ideas that incorporate search intent is a challenge, especially when you've got a lot of keywords to target. That's why I built the Blog Idea Generator. It's a tool to help you brainstorm quality blog post ideas in seconds. Simply give it a keyword you're looking to target, and it will give you a unique blog post idea. * Waste less time brainstorming ideas for your blog * Fill your content calendar in minutes instead of hours It can admittedly go off the rails occasionally (as it's an automated system), but the fact that you can generate more ideas in a click means that you're bound to get a clever idea eventually! I'd love to get your feedback. Thanks!
Interesting. Congrats on the launch!!
Congrats @ryochiba and @aitharaju on the launch. Looks slick! Love GPT-3 apps that save a ton of time generating blogs.
The outlining of content looks amazing. Nice work @aitharaju & @ryochiba
Great idea! Tried it out for a few topics and it came back with some interesting results; and the “also try these” suggestions are also helpful
