GoPro Hero 8
GoPro Hero 8
GoPros newest camera with updated stabilisation and mods
Photography
GoPro has officially pulled the cover off its newest camera, the Hero 8 Black. Available to order starting today, the flagship action camera costs $399, and offers a number of improvements over last year’s Hero 7 Black
2 hours ago
With Hero 8 Black, GoPro still owns action cams
I am not what you'd probably think of as a typical GoPro user. I spend my weekends biking around my neighborhood with my kids and not barreling downhill on a longboard or jumping in a backyard pool or off a cliff in Hawaii.
GoPro's Hero 8 Black has new 'Mod' accessories made for vloggers
The main $79 "Media Mod" has a built-in shotgun mic, as well as USB Type-C, HDMI, and 3.5mm ports. There's also a $79 flip-up screen and a $49 light. They only work with the new Hero 8 Black, which costs $399 and ships on October 15th.
Discussion
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
Finally mods! Not being able to add custom audio sources and the likes . was that always held back gopro I feel
2 hours ago
