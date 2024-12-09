Launches
Google Willow
Google Willow
State-of-the-art quantum chip
Visit
Meet Willow, our newest quantum chip. In under 5 minutes, it's able to perform a benchmark computation that would take one of today’s fastest supercomputers 10 septillion years. (That's greater than the age of the universe!)
Hardware
Google Willow
Google Willow
State-of-the-art quantum chip
Google Willow
Ankit Sharma
Hardware
Search
Tris Warkentin
December 10th, 2024
Google Willow
is not rated yet. This is Google Willow's first launch.
