Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Google Willow
Google Willow

Google Willow

State-of-the-art quantum chip

Payment Required
Meet Willow, our newest quantum chip. In under 5 minutes, it's able to perform a benchmark computation that would take one of today’s fastest supercomputers 10 septillion years. (That's greater than the age of the universe!)
Launched in
Hardware
Search
 by
Google Willow
About this launch
Google Willow
Google WillowState-of-the-art quantum chip
0
reviews
22
followers
Google Willow by
Google Willow
was hunted by
Ankit Sharma
in Hardware, Search. Made by
Tris Warkentin
. Featured on December 10th, 2024.
Google Willow
is not rated yet. This is Google Willow's first launch.
Upvotes
22
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-