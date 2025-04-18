Launches
Google Whisk 2.0
This is a launch from Google Whisk
See 1 previous launch
Google Whisk 2.0
Turn images into eight-second animated clips
Visit
Upvote 60
Whisk, a Google Labs experiment, now features Whisk Animate—transforming your images into vivid 8-second videos with Veo 2. Available for Google One AI Premium users in 60+ countries.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Design Tools
•
Artificial Intelligence
•
Graphics & Design
Google Whisk
Generate images using images as prompts, not text prompts
5 out of 5.0
60
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
