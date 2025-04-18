Subscribe
  3. Google Whisk 2.0
This is a launch from Google Whisk
Google Whisk 2.0

Turn images into eight-second animated clips
Whisk, a Google Labs experiment, now features Whisk Animate—transforming your images into vivid 8-second videos with Veo 2. Available for Google One AI Premium users in 60+ countries.
Google Whisk
Generate images using images as prompts, not text prompts
Google Whisk 2.0 by
Google Whisk
was hunted by
Rohan Chaubey
Featured on April 20th, 2025.
Google Whisk
It first launched on December 17th, 2024.