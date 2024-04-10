Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
This is the latest launch from Google
See Google’s 468 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Google Vids
Google Vids
Ranked #16 for today

Google Vids

AI-powered video creation for work

Free
Embed
Workspace now supports Google Vids, an AI-assisted video collaboration platform. The app simplifies business video creation with a Google Slides-like timeline. This lets users chronologically organize Google Drive and other video assets.
Launched in
Design Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Video
 by
Google
About this launch
Google
GoogleOrganizing the world's information
837reviews
3.2K
followers
Google Vids by
Google
was hunted by
Ankit Sharma
in Design Tools, Artificial Intelligence, Video. Featured on April 11th, 2024.
Google
is rated 4.7/5 by 809 users. It first launched on November 29th, 2013.
Upvotes
20
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#16
Week rank
#68