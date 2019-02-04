Ask
Google Shadow Art
Google Shadow Art
Try your hands at shadow puppetry with the help of AI 🐶
Shadow Art is a web browser-based game that lets you experience AI and shadow puppetry in a playful way.
Around the web
Try your hand at the art of shadow puppetry, with help from AI
I grew up in Nantong, a beautiful, small coastal city in China, where the Yangtze River flows into the East China Sea. One of my earliest childhood memories was when my parents, during the long winter nights, would entertain me by narrating stories using hand shadows as puppets.
Google
Google's new shadow puppet game is just what you need this Monday
Yeah, I know it's Monday again, and you're thinking, "Why am I at my office desk instead of in bed?" But I've got just the thing to lift your spirits. Ahead of the Chinese New Year, Google has released a fun browser-based game called Shadow Art that's worth a few minutes of your time this ...
The Next Web
Ivan Mehta
.