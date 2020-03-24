Log In
Google's COVID-19 Information Portal

A search portal with safety tips and official stats

Coronavirus has become Google's most searched topic this year, so the company launched a new information portal dedicated to information around the pandemic.
Taylor Majewski
Good on Google for launching this quickly. The "Resources to help" section is also a clever way to provide inspiration for those stuck at home.
