Google My Business post scheduler

Davis Baer
Maker
Co-Founder of OneUp
Hey everyone 😊 We have been working on OneUp's Google My Business (GMB) post scheduler for a while, and are happy to launch it on Product Hunt 😸 OneUp allows you to schedule Google My Business posts, add Call-To-Action buttons on your posts, and optionally set posts to automatically repeat at whatever interval you choose. When you add an image to your post in OneUp, you can even choose for that image to also be added to the Photos section of Google My Business 🖼 OneUp also supports different kinds of GMB posts types, such as "What's New" and "Event" posts. --- For chains, you can use OneUp to post immediately to all your GMB locations at once, as well as schedule posts for the future to all locations 😎 --- For those that don't know what Google My Business is, it is what you see on the right side of Google whenever you search a business's name 🤓
