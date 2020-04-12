Google Meet Enhancement Suite

Discussion
Thanks for posting @robjama! Over the past week @keyfer and I have been working on this extension to make our WFH lives easier. As we started working from home we quickly became frustrated with the lack of features and smart defaults Google Meet offered (especially in comparison to Zoom). So we created Meet Enhancement Suite – a Chrome Extension for Google Meet that adds new features like: • Grid Layout: see everyone in your Google Meet in one view, and set it as your default layout • Push to Talk: quickly mute and unmute yourself with the press of a key • Auto Join: skip the join screen and get straight to the meeting • Smart Defaults: automatically turn on captions, mute your mic, or turn your video off We've got a lot more planned for our extension (dark mode anyone?), but we'd love to hear from you – what features would you like to see added to Google Meet?
