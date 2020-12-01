discussion
Thanks for posting @robjama, and hey Product Hunt! 👋🏻 Just 8 months ago we launched our Chrome Extension for Google Meet, and have since grown to over 200,000 users who are using it to make their work-from-home lives a little easier. Now we’re launching the first standalone Google Meet desktop app, moving us closer to our goal of making Google Meet more like Zoom! The app itself is totally free, and with Meet Pro you can unlock over 30 features that take Google Meet to the next level. Here are some highlights: 🗣 Push-to-talk 🖼 Picture-in-picture 📣 Speaker highlights 🎨 Custom background color 🌃 Dark mode ✨ Transparent bottom bar 🔇 Mute all participants 🚨For Product Hunt folks we’re offering 20% off, forever, on any of our Meet Pro plans using the discount code MeetDesktopPH 🚨 If you’re spending more time using Google Meet while working from home, we’d love for you to try out the app and let us know what you think!
