Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
This is the latest launch from Google
See Google’s 469 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Google Axion
Google Axion

Google Axion

Google’s first custom Arm-based CPU designed for datacenters

Payment Required
Embed
The custom Axion Arm-based processor is designed for general-purpose workloads like web and app servers, databases, analytics, CPU-based AI, and more.
Launched in
Hardware
 by
Google
Goldcast Content Lab
Goldcast Content Lab
Ad
AI-Powered Campaign Creation: Repurpose B2B Videos in Clicks
About this launch
Google
GoogleOrganizing the world's information
836reviews
3.2K
followers
Google Axion by
Google
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Hardware. Featured on April 12th, 2024.
Google
is rated 4.7/5 by 808 users. It first launched on November 29th, 2013.
Upvotes
3
Vote chart
Comments
0
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-