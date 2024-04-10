Launches
This is the latest launch from Google
See Google’s 469 previous launches →
Google Axion
Google Axion
Google’s first custom Arm-based CPU designed for datacenters
The custom Axion Arm-based processor is designed for general-purpose workloads like web and app servers, databases, analytics, CPU-based AI, and more.
Launched in
Hardware
by
Google
Google
Google Axion by
Google
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Hardware
. Featured on April 12th, 2024.
Google
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 808 users. It first launched on November 29th, 2013.
Upvotes
3
Comments
0
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
