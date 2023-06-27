Products
Goodmeetings

Goodmeetings

AI-curated moments and summaries for productive meetings

Free Options
Embed
Introducing AI-curated reels that condense hours of meetings into minutes of key moments - All recordings, transcripts, and insights organized in an easily searchable library - Meeting summaries & action items on par with those written by a human
Launched in
Productivity
Customer Success
Sales
Goodmeetings
About this launch
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in Productivity, Customer Success, Sales. Made by
Ajay Srinath
and
Srinivasan Narayan
. Featured on June 28th, 2023.
is rated 5/5 by 3 users. This is Goodmeetings's first launch.
