Home
→
Product
→
Goodmeetings
Goodmeetings
AI-curated moments and summaries for productive meetings
25% off for 12 months
•
Free Options
Introducing AI-curated reels that condense hours of meetings into minutes of key moments - All recordings, transcripts, and insights organized in an easily searchable library - Meeting summaries & action items on par with those written by a human
Launched in
Productivity
Customer Success
Sales
+1 by
Goodmeetings
monday.com for startups
Take your startup to the next level with one smart platform
About this launch
Goodmeetings
AI-curated Moments and Summaries for Productive Meetings
Goodmeetings by
Goodmeetings
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Productivity
,
Customer Success
,
Sales
. Made by
Ajay Srinath
and
Srinivasan Narayan
. Featured on June 28th, 2023.
Goodmeetings
is rated
5/5 ★
by 3 users. This is Goodmeetings's first launch.
