Gooba for Mac

Writing app & Task manager

#2 Product of the DayToday
With Gooba you no longer need separate apps to write your notes
and manage your tasks.
Write a document and set a reminder to remind you when to send it. With Gooba you can do both in one app.
Gooba for Mac is now available on the Mac App StoreGooba 3.3 was released in early September for iOS and iPadOS.
1 Review1.0/5
Filippo Zanfini
Filippo Zanfini
Hunter
Gooba is not a simple app for notes. But a real writing app. Thanks to Markdown support, writing has never been so simple and beautiful. The organization of the notes in Gooba is special. Create infinite folders and insert in them all the notes you want. Remember everything: the products to buy and the business appointments. Organize your study and your days. Do all this simply, thanks to the intuitive interface. Find out more on http://goobapp.com.
