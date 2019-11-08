Gooba for Mac
Writing app & Task manager
#2 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Filippo Zanfini
Hunter
Gooba is not a simple app for notes. But a real writing app. Thanks to Markdown support, writing has never been so simple and beautiful. The organization of the notes in Gooba is special. Create infinite folders and insert in them all the notes you want. Remember everything: the products to buy and the business appointments. Organize your study and your days. Do all this simply, thanks to the intuitive interface. Find out more on http://goobapp.com.
UpvoteShare