Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Goleko
Goleko

Goleko

Manage projects easily – Simple and Powerful

Free Options
Embed
Goleko supercharges your team. It is fast, user-friendly project management with an automatic smart board, swift rendering, time-tracking, multi-project overview, and screen recording directly on tasks!
Launched in
Productivity
User Experience
Developer Tools
 by
Goleko
About this launch
Goleko
GolekoManage projects easily – Simple and Powerful
0
reviews
56
followers
Goleko by
Goleko
was hunted by
Martin Baun
in Productivity, User Experience, Developer Tools. Made by
Martin Baun
. Featured on December 15th, 2023.
Goleko
is not rated yet. This is Goleko's first launch.
Upvotes
27
Vote chart
Comments
9
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-