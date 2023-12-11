Products
Home
→
Product
→
Goleko
Goleko
Manage projects easily – Simple and Powerful
Goleko supercharges your team. It is fast, user-friendly project management with an automatic smart board, swift rendering, time-tracking, multi-project overview, and screen recording directly on tasks!
Launched in
Productivity
User Experience
Developer Tools
by
Goleko
About this launch
Goleko
Manage projects easily – Simple and Powerful
Goleko by
Goleko
was hunted by
Martin Baun
in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Martin Baun
. Featured on December 15th, 2023.
Goleko
is not rated yet. This is Goleko's first launch.
Upvotes
27
Comments
9
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
