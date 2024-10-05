  • Subscribe
    • This is the latest launch from GodmodeHQ ✊ | Custom AI agents for sales
    See GodmodeHQ ✊ | Custom AI agents for sales’s previous launch
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. GodmodeHQ ✊
    GodmodeHQ ✊
    Ranked #7 for today

    GodmodeHQ ✊

    AI agents to understand and contact customers

    Free
    We are building the AI coworkers of the future, starting with sales. We are building against the dying spray and pray outbound sales motion. Our AI agents deliver any kind of research on your leads so the outreach is personal on a 1 on 1 level.
    Launched in
    Sales
    Marketing
    Artificial Intelligence
     by
    GodmodeHQ ✊ | Custom AI agents for sales
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    Notion
    Figma
    Height
    Vercel
    About this launch
    GodmodeHQ ✊ | Custom AI agents for sales
    GodmodeHQ ✊ | Custom AI agents for salesStand out from competition in your sales process
    13reviews
    877
    followers
    GodmodeHQ ✊ by
    GodmodeHQ ✊ | Custom AI agents for sales
    was hunted by
    Mert Deveci
    in Sales, Marketing, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
    Mert Deveci
    ,
    Hussein Abou Eita
    ,
    GASTON CHE
    ,
    Can Cotel
    and
    Bertan Teberci
    . Featured on October 9th, 2024.
    GodmodeHQ ✊ | Custom AI agents for sales
    is rated 5/5 by 13 users. It first launched on May 25th, 2023.
    Upvotes
    119
    Vote chart
    Comments
    22
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    #7
    Week rank
    #33