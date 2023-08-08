Products
This is the latest launch from GoatSign
See GoatSign’s previous launch
GoatSign 2.0

Sign electronically, save time and trees

Introducing GoatSign 2.0: Elevate your signature process with advanced capabilities. Organize collections, collaborate with teams, templates, signing sequences, reminders, expiry dates and much more. Embrace the future of seamless signatures!
Launched in
Email
Productivity
Sales
 by
GoatSign
About this launch
GoatSign 2.0 by
GoatSign
was hunted by
Malthe Vinter
in Email, Productivity, Sales. Made by
Malthe Vinter
and
Jannik Andersen
. Featured on August 14th, 2023.
GoatSign
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. It first launched on April 4th, 2023.
