Gmail CoPilot by cloudHQ

Discussion
Naomi Assaraf 🔥
Maker
Hi 👋 hunters! I'm so excited to share this new Chrome extension with you today. We've been using it internally for awhile now, and find it so helpful when replying back to our clients (we just surpassed 4MM users! 🎉). This tool will show you a snapshot view of: ✅ Your email recipient's profile ✅ Every email conversation you've ever had with an email contact ✅ Notes ✅ Reminder alerts Now, you'll never need to spend time trying to find emails that you know you sent, or that you received. This is an easy Gmail CRM system for anyone to use that'll keep you on top of your game. cloudHQ. Helping your productivity, 1 click at a time. *Press release expected by midday 11/25*
In the words of Elon Musk: Oh my f*** god! Finally, a shatterproof solution to my drunken memory and email face blindness. Now, if only there could be a plugin to stop people asking: “Did you get my email?”
