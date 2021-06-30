Products
Home
Glyph Neue Icons by Icons8
Glyph Neue Icons by Icons8
1,500+ free icons, good old style with brand-new detailing
Design Tools
1,500+ monochrome icons in the universal Glyph Neue style. Simple yet catchy icons with a high level of detail will look great everywhere: from modern high-res screens to indoor and outdoor navigation. Use for free, but set a link to Icons8!
Featured
8m ago