Thiings is a goldmine for designers! With over 1,900 free AI-generated 3D icons, it’s like having an instant design upgrade at your fingertips. The variety is huge, themes are easy to browse, and the quality feels polished enough for both personal and commercial work. Whether you’re prototyping an app, building a website, or just adding some creative flair, Thiings makes it effortless — and free. Definitely a must-bookmark resource for any creative!

