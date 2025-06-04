Thiings is a growing collection of 7000+ free AI-generated 3D icons. Browse by theme, generate your own, or download the full set. All icons are free to use in personal or commercial projects. Perfect for designers, developers and creative projects.
Elevate your brand with a custom icon collection.
Bring your brand to life with AI-powered custom icons. Pick a style, generate unique sets, tweak until perfect, and download instantly. Simple credit pricing, no subscriptions, full commercial use included.
Sometimes it takes me forever to find the right icons online, and I still can’t always get the style I want. Love this idea! The fact that they’re free for commercial use is a huge bonus too 👍
Aesthetic is consistent and modern with clean UI. Super useful for design. I like that it’s AI-generated but still curated with taste.