Thiings is a growing collection of 7000+ free AI-generated 3D icons. Browse by theme, generate your own, or download the full set. All icons are free to use in personal or commercial projects. Perfect for designers, developers and creative projects.
My:Thiings

Launching today
Elevate your brand with a custom icon collection.
Bring your brand to life with AI-powered custom icons. Pick a style, generate unique sets, tweak until perfect, and download instantly. Simple credit pricing, no subscriptions, full commercial use included.
Charlie Clark
Maker
Hi PH! I’m Charlie, and this is a spin-off from my big project Thiings.co. After curating 7,000+ icons, I kept hearing the same problem: “I love these, but I wish they matched my brand style.” So I built Thiings Custom Collections (aka My:Thiings) → set a style, generate, tweak, evolve. I’d love to hear what you think, and which styles or use cases you’d love supported. Check it out at my.thiings.co!
Vicky Wang

Sometimes it takes me forever to find the right icons online, and I still can’t always get the style I want. Love this idea! The fact that they’re free for commercial use is a huge bonus too 👍

Rajan Rk

Aesthetic is consistent and modern with clean UI. Super useful for design. I like that it’s AI-generated but still curated with taste.