Glorious Demo

Create glorious animations to show your code in action.

Glorious Demo is an open source javascript library that exposes an easy API to create animations for your code samples. Projects like https://nodecron.com/ are already using it.

Fernahh on Twitterawesome project from @rcamargo! Glorious Demo: the easiest way to show your code in action. https://t.co/LxNpV7PW2L
Zeno Rocha on TwitterIf you're looking for something to help you build a code sample animation as we did on https://t.co/UDoKCq8v1a homepage, check it out this new JS lib by @rcamargo 👉 https://t.co/I1jL09QBSK https://t.co/3rs73TbPwI
Rafael CamargoMaker@rcamargo · Developer
Hello Makers! Inspired on WeDeploy's homepage, I've just published this open source library to help others creating beautiful animations for code samples. Any feedback will be very welcome. I hope you like it.
Elena ZhizhimontovaPro@zelena · Co-Founder, TogethAR | Coder + Artist
Nice! I like that the animations are light-weight. First thought - this would be really handy in school for CS hw assignment instructions ... haha
