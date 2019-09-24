Global Website Speed Test

Discussion
2 Reviews
Jodie
Maker
Hi makers, Excited to share this free tool to test your website’s speed from around the world. ⏱️Test your site from 18 locations at once, and for free. 👓 Inspect your waterfall to understand your resources 🇨🇳Better understand how fast (or slow) your website is in China, compared to your website elsewhere. 📱Mobile Responsive Version for you to test anywhere, anytime. There are many speed tools out there, but the inspiration for this specific Website Speed test (and our other tools), came from China, and the degree to which foreign sites don’t work there. While Speed is one aspect of performance in China, Compatibility (more on this separately) is actually a much bigger issue. On the surface of compatibility, if you look at the Page Size, and # of Resources columns, you can find that time-and-again, sites - while slower in China - often fail to load up to half of their resources. It’s pretty crazy to think that a typical global website only works up to 60/70% in China whether it’s accessed directly, or indirectly via WeChat. In any event, this transparency is important when working with companies and this is our first, in a series of tools that help to hopefully better understand this technological gap (and unearth some hopefully fun, and interesting results on the way!). China is the world’s 2nd largest economy and yet largely untapped by global businesses - possibly because it’s just so hard to understand. We’d love any feedback on this, or suggestions on how we can help provide more visibility on this front. Play around and let us know your results :) What are some of the coolest (or scariest!) results you come across? Enjoy! Jodie
Finally a tool for testing websites in China. Awesome.
