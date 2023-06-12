Products
Global Edge Router
Global Edge Router
Multi-cloud failover to keep your services online
Free Options
Edge routing, for global applications: Manage low-latency, highly-available services anywhere in the world with confidence. Global Edge Router enables instant automatic failover between all major cloud providers to keep your services online.
Launched in
Web App
API
Software Engineering
by
Telnyx
About this launch
Telnyx
Communicate. Connect. Store. At the edge.
29
reviews
30
followers
Global Edge Router by
Telnyx
was hunted by
Elsa Giraudineau
in
Web App
,
API
,
Software Engineering
. Made by
Yiu Ming Huynh
,
James Whedbee
,
Fiona McDonnell
and
Nikita Krokosh
. Featured on June 15th, 2023.
Telnyx
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 29 users. It first launched on August 28th, 2014.
Upvotes
6
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
