This is the latest launch from Telnyx
See Telnyx’s 4 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Global Edge Router
Global Edge Router

Global Edge Router

Multi-cloud failover to keep your services online

Edge routing, for global applications: Manage low-latency, highly-available services anywhere in the world with confidence. Global Edge Router enables instant automatic failover between all major cloud providers to keep your services online.
Launched in
Web App
API
Software Engineering
 by
Telnyx
About this launch
TelnyxCommunicate. Connect. Store. At the edge.
30
Global Edge Router by
Telnyx
was hunted by
Elsa Giraudineau
in Web App, API, Software Engineering. Made by
Yiu Ming Huynh
,
James Whedbee
,
Fiona McDonnell
and
Nikita Krokosh
. Featured on June 15th, 2023.
Telnyx
is rated 4.9/5 by 29 users. It first launched on August 28th, 2014.
