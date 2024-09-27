  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Glinks
    Glinks

    Glinks

    Easy, Free and Secure Go Links

    Free
    Easy, secure, and free go links. Shorten lengthy URLs into memorable keywords that instantly redirect you to specific web pages. e.g. g/weekly → https://docs.google.com/ go/help → https://servicedesk.company-name.com
    Launched in
    Chrome Extensions
    Productivity
    Tech
     by
    Glinks
    Koop.ai
    Koop.ai
    Ad
    Satisfy SOC compliance & insurance requirements in one tool
    About this launch
    Glinks
    GlinksEasy, Free and Secure Go Links
    0
    reviews
    8
    followers
    Glinks by
    Glinks
    was hunted by
    Anil Shanbhag
    in Chrome Extensions, Productivity, Tech. Made by
    Anil Shanbhag
    . Featured on September 28th, 2024.
    Glinks
    is not rated yet. This is Glinks's first launch.
    Upvotes
    8
    Vote chart
    Comments
    3
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -