Glimpse 2.0

Glimpse is a newsletter highlighting rapidly growing trends. We analyze hundreds of millions of consumer behavior signals from across the web to surface the most important and fastest growing trends that are under the radar.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Ben LangHunter@benln · Shipping
If I were stuck on an island and could only stay subscribed to one newsletter, it would be Glimpse (Pro version.) Sorry Product Hunt Daily 🙃 Seriously though, Noah has killed it over the past few months, Glimpse has only gotten better and I couldn't be more excited for V2 to come out. Keep rocking.
Upvote Share·
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
whats new in this update?
Upvote Share·