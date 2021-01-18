  1. Home
Tired of not getting interviews? Glide takes the guesswork out of applying by demystifying application tracking systems (ATS). Identify where you stand, leverage feedback, and land more interviews. Built for SWE internships & new grads.
Sameer Kapur
Hey Sameer here. I'm a college student and when I started applying to jobs, I kept getting auto-rejected from every company I applied to. Along with Sahil and Saaniya, we did some research and found automated systems automatically block 75% of resumes before they are ever seen by a human. We built a small tool that helped us get past the first round. But then we realized that this could help a lot of job seekers. Try it out and let us know what you think :)
Sahil Kapur
@thesameerk +1! Resume scanning can be super tricky, and we're trying to demystify that black box :)
Daniela Passosphover
I think I've seen you guys on Tiktok! That's awesome.
Sameer Kapur
@danielamoitinho hahah that was me tik tok launch later this week :)
Steven Tey
This is really well-made, Sameer! Love the simplicity of the user experience and the in-depth feedback that the tool provides! Can definitely see this being super helpful for new-grads! :D
Sameer Kapur
@steventey Thanks Stevens! Appreciate your kind words. We love good design :)
Tim ConnorsCo-founder at Pearl
Awesome work! Looks like an incredibly useful tool
Sameer Kapur
@tim_connors Thanks Tim!! We're hoping some job seekers find it useful!
Wade FletcherStudent, Maker, Entreprenuer
I love this! Way more fun than other ATS tools, and provides more easily-actionable feedback.
Sameer Kapur
@wadefletch Thank you, Wade, and thanks for the feedback!
