Home
Product
Glazed
Ranked #3 for today
Glazed
Turn Figma designs into tracking plans
The first visual tracking documentation tool that enables everyone in your team to create, access and understand analytics events in seconds. No technical skills or endless spreadsheets required.
Launched in
Productivity
Developer Tools
Data & Analytics
+1 by
Glazed
We couldn't have built this without...
Figma
16,134 upvotes
Figma has inspired us to bring design and data together for better collaboration and intuitive access to data insights.
About this launch
Glazed
Turn Figma designs into tracking plans
Glazed by
Glazed
was hunted by
Asís
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Data & Analytics
. Made by
Asís
and
Philipp
. Featured on April 10th, 2024.
Glazed
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Glazed 's first launch.
