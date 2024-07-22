Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
This is the latest launch from ◯˚GitStart
See ◯˚GitStart’s previous launch →
Home
Product
◯˚GitStart AI Ticket Studio
◯˚GitStart AI Ticket Studio
AI to write engineering-ready tickets
Visit
Upvote 60
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Write engineering-ready tickets with ease. Ticket Studio’s AI understands your codebase and gathers requirements to create well-scoped tickets within minutes. Avoid missed details, errors in scope, and endless developer back-and-forth!
Launched in
Productivity
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
by
◯˚GitStart
Dashwave 1.0
Ad
Fastest cloud dev environments for Android
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
◯˚GitStart
Pull Requests as a Service
18
reviews
955
followers
Follow for updates
◯˚GitStart AI Ticket Studio by
◯˚GitStart
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Mert Yerekapan
,
Hamza
,
Damien Mahuzier
,
Malhaar Vora
,
Edward So
,
Ralph Tigoumo
,
Michele Capra
,
Andrew Young
,
Andreea Nastase
,
Richard Guerre
,
Corentin from ◯˚GitStart
and
Trinh Nguyen
. Featured on July 30th, 2024.
◯˚GitStart
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 18 users. It first launched on October 3rd, 2019.
Upvotes
60
Comments
16
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report