Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → GitScrum

GitScrum

Project management tool for agile teams.

Manage your projects and deliver high quality results

GitScrum’s agile approach to project management has proven itself to be a time and money saving strategy with the flexibility to keep up with rapid changes.

Complete solution to help freelancers and big companies achieve the best performance and save money by better managing their projects.

Around the web
GitScrum Features for your growing business needsGitScrum transforms your project into a game and allows you to monitor and evaluate individual and team performance in a transparent way.
GitScrum

Reviews

Patrick Healy
AkashLal Bathe
Max Nardit
 +4 reviews
View all 5 reviews → 
Helpful
  • Eric Axelrod
    Eric AxelrodPresident & Chief Architect, DIGR
    Pros: 

    Very solid PM platform

    Cons: 

    Needs more integrations

    Gitscrum is quickly shaping up to be a very robust project management tool. I'm running several projects on it and it's feature set matches up well with the big names in the business.

    Eric Axelrod has used this product for one month.
    Comments (0)
  • Gary O'Toole
    Gary O'Toole
    Pros: 

    100% Solid Platform

    Cons: 

    None - Just needs more time to mature.

    I love GitScrum it is a solid platform out of the gate.

    Great features, great founder and great future.

    Just needs more integrations + zapier and will be golden.

    I highly recommend this tool not just to devlopers but to any team working

    on any kind of project.

    Study the SCRUM methodology to fully unlock the true power of this tool.

    Gary O'Toole has used this product for one month.
    Comments (0)

Discussion

Hunter
Renato Marinho
Renato Marinho
Makers
Renato Marinho
Renato Marinho
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Renato Marinho
Renato MarinhoMaker@renato_marinho
Where do we come in? When running a business or handling large amounts of data, our agile project management software is a helpful tool in making sure that all runs well and getting your team in operating mode.
Upvote (1)·
Daniel Vasanth
Daniel Vasanth@daniel_vasanth
I can highly recommend this tool for Project Management. It saves a lot of time we had spent on documentation and tracking. I really love this tool the way it works. Also getting a wonderful community support from the team. We looking forward more enhancement in UX and Reports. Great work @renato_marinho 👍
Upvote ·