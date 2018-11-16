Manage your projects and deliver high quality results
GitScrum’s agile approach to project management has proven itself to be a time and money saving strategy with the flexibility to keep up with rapid changes.
Complete solution to help freelancers and big companies achieve the best performance and save money by better managing their projects.
Reviews
- Pros:
Very solid PM platformCons:
Needs more integrations
Gitscrum is quickly shaping up to be a very robust project management tool. I'm running several projects on it and it's feature set matches up well with the big names in the business.Eric Axelrod has used this product for one month.
- Pros:
100% Solid PlatformCons:
None - Just needs more time to mature.
I love GitScrum it is a solid platform out of the gate.
Great features, great founder and great future.
Just needs more integrations + zapier and will be golden.
I highly recommend this tool not just to devlopers but to any team working
on any kind of project.
Study the SCRUM methodology to fully unlock the true power of this tool.Gary O'Toole has used this product for one month.