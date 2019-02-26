Whether you just want to fix a bug, have code to review or feel like trying something new on GitHub, Gitpod beams you right into a ready-to-code dev environment with a single click 🖱️✨
Try it out by prefixing any GitHub URL with gitpod.io/#
Reviews
+2 reviews
- Pros:
I love everything about GitPod. It takes the idea of using a cloud IDE, git version control, and just makes it work without hassle.Cons:
I've been sitting here for 10 minutes trying to think of a con and I can't think of any.
GitPod is in it's early stages and it does a lot of things better than other mature IDEs.JeremyJaydan has used this product for one month.
Discussion
Hunter
Christin FrohneMaker@christin_frohne · Creative Communication and Brand Manager
Hey there 👋, Gitpod is a online IDE which provides you a fully working dev environment within seconds. Because it is based on open-source software like VS Code, Docker and Kubernetes, it is familiar, comprehensive, extensible, and easy to use. Thanks to the deep GitHub integration, Gitpod allows you to comment inline in editors, raise, approve, and merge pull requests. It provides an automend setup, as well as tools for sharing. Basically, Gitpod contains your entire dev workflow in a browser tab. That means: less time waiting and configuring, more time working and coding. And the best of all: it’s free for open-source ❤️ Just try it out by prefixing any GitHub URL with gitpod.io/# Let us know what you think, we’d love to hear from you 🙌
