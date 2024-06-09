Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
How to post?
This is the latest launch from GitKraken
See GitKraken’s 8 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → GitKraken's DevEx Platform
GitKraken's DevEx Platform

GitKraken's DevEx Platform

Boost your Git workflows, wherever you code.

Free Options
GitKraken's DevEx platform combines all of our essential dev tools—like GitLens and our leading Git GUI—with powerful collaboration features to create a seamlessly connected experience across desktop, IDE, terminal, web, and mobile environments.
Launched in
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
Tech
 by
GitKraken
Fireberry
Fireberry
Ad
Free forever crm for startups
About this launch
GitKraken
GitKrakenUnleash Your Repos!
150reviews
37
followers
GitKraken's DevEx Platform by
GitKraken
was hunted by
Allison Wheeler
in Software Engineering, Developer Tools, Tech. Made by
Sara Stamas
. Featured on June 10th, 2024.
GitKraken
is rated 4.3/5 by 132 users. It first launched on December 11th, 2015.
Upvotes
9
Vote chart
Comments
0
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-