This is the latest launch from GitKraken
GitKraken's DevEx Platform
GitKraken's DevEx Platform
Boost your Git workflows, wherever you code.
GitKraken's DevEx platform combines all of our essential dev tools—like GitLens and our leading Git GUI—with powerful collaboration features to create a seamlessly connected experience across desktop, IDE, terminal, web, and mobile environments.
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
Tech
GitKraken
GitKraken
Unleash Your Repos!
GitKraken's DevEx Platform by
GitKraken
Allison Wheeler
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
Tech
Sara Stamas
. Featured on June 10th, 2024.
GitKraken
4.3/5 ★
by 132 users. It first launched on December 11th, 2015.
