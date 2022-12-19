Products
GitHub Unwrapped 2022
Ranked #14 for today
GitHub Unwrapped 2022
Your coding year in review
Stats
Get a personalized video of your GitHub stats of 2022. Choose between three themes and download an MP4 that you can share on your socials!
GitHub Unwrapped 2022
About this launch
GitHub Unwrapped 2022
Your coding year in review
GitHub Unwrapped 2022 by
GitHub Unwrapped 2022
was hunted by
Jonny Burger
Jonny Burger
and
Lee Reilly
. Featured on December 20th, 2022.
GitHub Unwrapped 2022
is not rated yet. This is GitHub Unwrapped 2022's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
3
Day rank
#14
Week rank
#50
