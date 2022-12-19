Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → GitHub Unwrapped 2022
GitHub Unwrapped 2022
Ranked #14 for today

GitHub Unwrapped 2022

Your coding year in review

Free
Get a personalized video of your GitHub stats of 2022. Choose between three themes and download an MP4 that you can share on your socials!
Launched in GitHub, Video by
GitHub Unwrapped 2022
About this launch
GitHub Unwrapped 2022
GitHub Unwrapped 2022Your coding year in review
0
reviews
10
followers
GitHub Unwrapped 2022 by
GitHub Unwrapped 2022
was hunted by
Jonny Burger
in GitHub, Video. Made by
Jonny Burger
and
Lee Reilly
. Featured on December 20th, 2022.
GitHub Unwrapped 2022
is not rated yet. This is GitHub Unwrapped 2022's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
#14
Week rank
#50