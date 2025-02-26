Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
GitGlance
GitGlance
Github lead generation for hiring & sales teams
Visit
Upvote 81
Access Hidden Developer Talent on GitHub—With Contact Details Ready to Use.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Hiring
•
Sales
•
GitHub
50% OFF Yearly plan
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
GitGlance
Github lead generation for hiring & sales teams
Follow
81
Points
3
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
GitGlance by
GitGlance
was hunted by
Richardson Dackam
in
Hiring
,
Sales
,
GitHub
. Made by
Richardson Dackam
. Featured on February 27th, 2025.
GitGlance
is not rated yet. This is GitGlance's first launch.