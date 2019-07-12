Discussion
Hello! I created Gitfox because I like native macOS apps. While there are surely many options out there, Gitfox tries to be a good Mac citizen without sacrificing look and feel to cross platform constraints. We also try to be an affordable option. While most apps charge the same for subscriptions as they would for a one-time purchase, we think the benefits of a subscription should not only go one way! Give it a try! I'd love to hear what you think! Cheers, Erik PS: Gitfox currently has a special Earlybird plan, check it out!
Hey @era86 I really like how your app looks, and the logo is top notch, love it! But I was wondering how the app compares to GitKraken, considering that I am student and I will still have the premium subscription for free for a couple more years, what would make me switch over to this? Keep up the good work!
@pondorasti If you look on our plans page, we have a free option for students!
