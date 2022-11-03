Products
This is the latest launch from GitBookIO
See GitBookIO’s 7 previous launches →
A Git workflow to create, publish and maintain documentation with your team. Minimal time to ship, beautiful out-of-the-box. Centralize technical knowledge, connect to your codebase and collaborate through change requests.
Launched in
SaaS
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
by
GitBookIO
About this launch
GitBookIO
Modern documentation & writing tools
16
reviews
78
followers
Follow for updates
GitBook 3.0 by
GitBookIO
was hunted by
Samy Pessé
in
SaaS
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
Samy Pessé
,
Sara Tandowsky
,
Natasza Pol
,
Scott Riley
,
tildem tokdemir
,
Ashanya Indralingam
and
Steven H
. Featured on November 3rd, 2022.
GitBookIO
is rated
3.9/5 ★
by 16 users. It first launched on March 22nd, 2015.
Upvotes
58
Comments
4
Day rank
#15
Week rank
#83
Report