Home
→
Product
→
Gift App
Ranked #2 for today
Gift App
Send anyone, anywhere a surprise gift via email
Visit
Upvote 103
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Surprise by Gift App allows you to send anyone, anywhere a gift using just their email. Remember that Internet friend you have? Or that YouTuber you love? Now, you can be their secret santa this Christmas season.
Launched in
Tech
,
Maker Tools
by
Gift App
About this launch
Gift App
Send anyone, anywhere a surprise gift via email
2
reviews
106
followers
Follow for updates
Gift App by
Gift App
was hunted by
Jijo Sunny
in
Tech
,
Maker Tools
. Made by
Jijo Sunny
. Featured on December 20th, 2022.
Gift App
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. This is Gift App's first launch.
Upvotes
103
Comments
29
Day rank
#2
Week rank
#13
Report