GibberLink
When AI Agents Ditch Human Language
Two conversational AI agents switching from English to sound-level protocol for faster communication after confirming they are both AI agents.
Messaging
Languages
Artificial Intelligence
About this launch
When AI Agents Ditch Human Language
GibberLink by
André J
Messaging
Languages
Artificial Intelligence
. Featured on February 27th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is GibberLink's first launch.