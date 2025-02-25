Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. GibberLink
GibberLink

GibberLink

When AI Agents Ditch Human Language
Two conversational AI agents switching from English to sound-level protocol for faster communication after confirming they are both AI agents.
Free
Launch tags:
MessagingLanguagesArtificial Intelligence

Meet the team

GibberLink gallery image
GibberLink gallery image
GibberLink gallery image
About this launch
GibberLink
GibberLink
When AI Agents Ditch Human Language
66
Points
Point chart
3
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
GibberLink by
GibberLink
was hunted by
André J
in Messaging, Languages, Artificial Intelligence. Featured on February 27th, 2025.
GibberLink
is not rated yet. This is GibberLink's first launch.