Ghostedd
Ghostedd
Report companies who ghosted you
Free
Report companies who ghosted your job application or see how likely you've been ghosted!
Launched in
Hiring
Anonymous
Career
by
Ghostedd
About this launch
0
reviews
21
followers
Ghostedd by
Ghostedd
was hunted by
Ricjohn Genoguin
in
Hiring
,
Anonymous
,
Career
. Made by
Ricjohn Genoguin
. Featured on October 16th, 2024.
Ghostedd
is not rated yet. This is Ghostedd's first launch.
Upvotes
22
Comments
8
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
