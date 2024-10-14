  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Ghostedd
    Ghostedd

    Ghostedd

    Report companies who ghosted you

    Free
    Report companies who ghosted your job application or see how likely you've been ghosted!
    Launched in
    Hiring
    Anonymous
    Career
     by
    Ghostedd
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    Supabase
    Next.js
    Shadcn UI
    About this launch
    Ghostedd
    GhosteddReport companies who ghosted you
    0
    reviews
    21
    followers
    Ghostedd by
    Ghostedd
    was hunted by
    Ricjohn Genoguin
    in Hiring, Anonymous, Career. Made by
    Ricjohn Genoguin
    . Featured on October 16th, 2024.
    Ghostedd
    is not rated yet. This is Ghostedd's first launch.
    Upvotes
    22
    Vote chart
    Comments
    8
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -