Ghost Jobs
Ghost Jobs
Bringing transparency to the job market.
GhostJobs empower job seekers to spot, report, and avoid suspicious listings. Gain insights into company posting history, flag questionable practices, and join community discussions to create a more transparent job market—all with a few clicks.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Hiring
Social Networking
About this launch
Bringing transparency to the job market.
Ghost Jobs by
was hunted by
Eli Alderson
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Hiring
,
Social Networking
. Made by
Eli Alderson
. Featured on December 22nd, 2024.
