Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Ghost Jobs
Ghost Jobs

Ghost Jobs

Bringing transparency to the job market.

Free
GhostJobs empower job seekers to spot, report, and avoid suspicious listings. Gain insights into company posting history, flag questionable practices, and join community discussions to create a more transparent job market—all with a few clicks.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Hiring
Social Networking
 +1 by
Ghost Jobs
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Chrome Developer Tool
AWS Amplify
AWS
About this launch
Ghost Jobs
Ghost JobsBringing transparency to the job market.
0
reviews
27
followers
Ghost Jobs by
Ghost Jobs
was hunted by
Eli Alderson
in Chrome Extensions, Hiring, Social Networking. Made by
Eli Alderson
. Featured on December 22nd, 2024.
Ghost Jobs
is not rated yet. This is Ghost Jobs's first launch.
Points
76
Point chart
Comments
0
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-