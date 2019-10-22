Ghost 3.0
A new business model for publishing
#5 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
John O'Nolan
Maker
👋 Hey Product Hunters! After 6 years, I'm super excited to share Ghost 3.0 with you — this is the biggest release we've done since the very first version of Ghost, and is absolutely full of new stuff. The link of the post goes to an overview of everything that shipped today, and an accompanying blog post about why we worked on those particular features, but I thought I'd use this opportunity on PH to give a bit of backstory. 👻 The Origin Just in case you've never heard of us - a quick recap! Ghost launched in 2013 on Kickstarter as a new take on the traditional blogging platform. The difference: Deeply focused on publishing (rather than generic website-building), blazing fast modern codebase, fully open source permissive MIT license, with a sustainable business model, structured as an independent non-profit organisation. To date, there’s still not a single other platform which offers all those things in one place! 🚀 So what's 3.0 all about? Well, what started out as my life's work has turned into a team of 15 people spread all over the world making free open source software, actively used in production by people including Apple, Tinder, The Stanford Review, DuckDuckGo, Mozilla, OpenAI and many more. While so much of the early product was Hannah and myself hacking away to get a prototype out the door, these days there's just a lot more that goes into each release. In fact, the reason we're able to ship such a big update this time around is hugely influenced by how the team has grown in the last few years, and the incredible people who now work on Ghost full time. They're the ones who made all of this possible. Fundamentally, Ghost 3.0 is all about enabling new business models for publishers based on building real, engaged audiences. 👨👩👧👧 Ghost now includes native support for memberships, turn your anonymous pageviews into registered users who are part of a community 💸 We've also built a deep Stripe integration to enable subscription commerce for all publishers. You can spin up a site like Stratechery, Sinocism, or The Information in just a few clicks. With 0% transaction fees. --- BTW - If you want to see a live demo of this in action: Today I launched my new site using Ghost members and subscriptions, it's called https://rediverge.com - I'm looking forward to getting back to publishing again with a new and improved format. --- 🛠 A JAMstack native architecture, Ghost is the #1 most popular open source headless CMS out there, and has documented integrations with Gatsby, Next, Hexo, Nuxt, VuePress, Gridsome and Eleventy. 🔌 A huge amount of new integrations for all your favourite products and services with Ghost ⚙️ Lots of improved automation with a new WordPress migration plugin, a new Github Action for continuous deployment, a new default theme with native Dark Mode support, and much more. Oh, and of course all of this is still completely open source. We've now passed 15,000 commits to Ghost, and the product has grown up tremendously from its early roots back in 2013. Here are some throwback screenshots of some of the earliest releases of Ghost: https://imgur.com/a/HIajekL (phew, glad we've improved a bit since then) 📢 Thanks for reading! We'll be hanging out in the comments all day if you have any questions :)
Upvote (7)Share
Congrats 😍 always loved ghost. Dark mode is 🔥
UpvoteShare
John- This is awesome and super timely. I recently was speaking with a startup that was using Contentful that was "pre-business model" and think this is a far better choice...
UpvoteShare