A powerful new editor, multi-language support, custom homepages, dynamic routes, custom structures and much more. Ghost 2.0 is an upgrade which is focused on power and flexibility.
Reviews
+10 reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
John O'NolanMaker@johnonolan · Founder, Ghost
👋 Hey Product Hunters! This is the 3rd major iteration (the first was 0) of the Ghost open source publishing platform. There’s a blog post linked above which talks about everything new and shiny included in this release, but I thought I’d share a bit more of the product story here for people who are interested in how the sausage gets made (can’t believe there’s no sausage emoji tbh) 👻 The Backstory Ghost launched in 2013 on Kickstarter as a new take on the traditional blogging platform. The difference: Deeply focused on publishing (rather than generic website-building), blazing fast modern codebase, fully open source permissive MIT license, with a sustainable business model, structured as an independent non-profit organisation. To date, there’s still not a single other platform which offers all those things in one place! 🚀 Now We've done about 200 releases, several million downloads, seen 500,000 sites running on Ghost (Including Apple, Tinder, DuckDuckGo, Mozilla, OpenAI and many more) — and the software has matured a long way since the early the days. v2.0 is quite a departure, in many ways, from some of the initial principles which we started out with. The way we make product decisions has definitely evolved 👇🏼 I mentioned in our 5 year anniversary post - https://blog.ghost.org/5/ - that one of the biggest lessons we’ve learned over time is that open/decentralised products fundamentally compete on power and flexibility, rather than outright simplicity. So while Ghost started out as an attempt to be as simple as possible, 2018 for us has been all about opening things up with more power. We’re moving away from “markdown-only” and “a single stream of posts -only” as the way to write and read posts in Ghost - in two major ways: ✍️ We’ve shipped a rich, extensible editor which you could loosely think of as “Medium meets Slack-Integrations, built on an open document storage format” — the likes of which exists nowhere else in open source. 🏠 And we’re enabling full site-structure control, meaning entirely new architectures, formats and collections of content are possible. Use whatever custom homepages, subdirectories, or route structures you want. All of this represents a very conscious move to stay true Ghost’s core focus of publishing but make it more suitable to professional users who need more than just simple blogging :) 📢 Will be hanging around here all day if anyone has any questions
Upvote (9)Share·
erwin blom@erwblo · @TIStv / @Fastmoving / @stek_io
@johnonolan Great work again!
Upvote (2)Share·
Marc Perel@marcperel · Coded LayersWP. Co-founded Obox.
Wow, as expected the UX of your new editor looks great! I remember beta testing it when you first started working on the feature but it's come a long way. I have some questions: 🗂 How far do you think you'll take cards? Are you going to stick to the writing experience first and foremost or are you going to iterate into the "site builder" space with these? ✏️ Content types are a welcome addition, is it easy for developers to integrate custom data into these types? Meta data like for example exif data for a photo content type? 🖼 Do you have any plans for new themes which support content types (or think this is something developers should look into building)?
Upvote (3)Share·
John O'NolanMaker@johnonolan · Founder, Ghost
@marcperel Hey Mr Marc! Great Qs I think cards will evolve quite a bit, but the plan is for them to still feel like cards (ala Slack) and less for them to define layout (the pagebuilder approach). We'll need to see how people use and respond to it, but we're pretty keen on keeping the experience as focused as possible. A lack of focus in editors, in particular, typically just leads to a minefield of distractions. Content types - not yet, it's very simple right now, but we're thinking about this. There's definitely a lot of interesting publishing use-cases for more custom data. Themes are becoming more tightly coupled to site structure, now, and I think we'll actually continue to move slowly away from the idea of interchangeable themes over time. The more power and flexibility exists within the platform, the harder it is for a generic set of themes to all respond equally to core without including a tremendous amount of bloat. Working on that last one, in particular, I think is going to be really interesting :)
Upvote (1)Share·
Ronald Langeveld@ronald · I just wanna surf
Custom routing! I was actually just thinking about this last night and whether it's possible or not. Perfect timing. Excited to play around with it. Cheers John!
Upvote (2)Share·
John O'NolanMaker@johnonolan · Founder, Ghost
@ronald Hehe, thanks Ronald! Let us know how you get on :)
Upvote Share·
Ktryn Dchrs@katrynvonfelsen
That awesome CMS I tried to implement instead the awful Wordpress at my job without any success :(
Upvote Share·